BJP Nagaland organises ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ two-wheeler rally in Kohima

KOHIMA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nagaland, organised a two-wheeler rally under the banner of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' at Eco-Park in Kohima on Monday as part of the celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day.

The patriotic rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from two-wheeler riders, BJP workers and members of the public. Participants carried the national flag during the rally, promoting a message of national unity, pride and patriotism. Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along attended the event and called upon citizens to carry the Tricolour with pride while maintaining respect for the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, Along said Nagaland was joining the nationwide celebrations by honouring the nation through the Tricolour. He described the national flag as a symbol of national integration, pride and responsible citizenship. The minister also urged citizens to ensure that the Tricolour is treated with dignity even after the programme. He said the flags should not be allowed to become a source of littering and encouraged participants to collect them after the celebrations and either return them through appropriate channels or take them home and display them respectfully.

"Let this Tricolour be the pride of every citizen of our state," Along said, urging people to honour both the national flag and the nation. (ANI)

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