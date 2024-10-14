Dimapur Police Offers Rs. 50,000 Reward For Information On Wanted NSCN-K (NIKI) Faction Members

DIMAPUR: The Dimapur Police Commissioner has issued a lookout notice for two fugitive members of the NSCN-K (NIKI) faction in connection with the Dimapur East PS Case No. 173/24 U/S 140(2)/140 (3) 3 (5) BNS).

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur has announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 to any individual or organization providing information or assistance leading to the arrest of two wanted individuals identified as Khevini T Yepthomi and Ilhovi AKA Kimeyeto.

50-year-old Yepthomi happens to be an SS Kilonser of NSCN-K(Nikki) residing near Hindi College, Padumphukhuri Dimapur while Ilhovi belongs to Natha village in Zunheboto and is an associate of Ms Khevini.