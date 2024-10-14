Dimapur Police Offers Rs. 50,000 Reward For Information On Wanted NSCN-K (NIKI) Faction Members

DIMAPUR: The Dimapur Police Commissioner has issued a lookout notice for two fugitive members of the NSCN-K (NIKI) faction in connection with the Dimapur East PS Case No. 173/24 U/S 140(2)/140 (3) 3 (5) BNS).
The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur has announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 to any individual or organization providing information or assistance leading to the arrest of two wanted individuals identified as Khevini T Yepthomi and Ilhovi AKA Kimeyeto.
50-year-old Yepthomi happens to be an SS Kilonser of NSCN-K(Nikki) residing near Hindi College, Padumphukhuri Dimapur while Ilhovi belongs to Natha village in Zunheboto and is an associate of Ms Khevini.
Informers can reach out to the Dimapur Police Commissionerate at various numbers and the police have assured that their identity will remain confidential for safety purposes.
Individuals having substantial information can contact the Commissioner of Police (7085055001), DCP Dimapur (7085055002), ADCP Dimapur (7085055048), ACP Dimapur (7085055010), or OC East PS Dimapur (7085055020).
ALSO READ: Nagaland Minority Tribal Body Expresses Concerns Regarding RIIN
ALSO WATCH: