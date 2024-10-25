High Court Calls Out Nagaland Government Over Unpaid Wages for PWD Employees

KOHIMA: The Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Nagaland Government through a petition filed by a PWD employee, Zanbenth Ngullie.

Ngullie is seeking the registration of his Personal Information and Management System into the government system. He claims that he has not been receiving his pay for the last 21 months.

It was further stated that the order dated December 8, 2022, issued by the Engineer-in-Chief, NPWD, Nagaland, Kohima appointed the petitioner to the post of Tracer under the establishment of the engineer-in-chief, NPWD, Nagaland, Kohima. Appointment, as in the case at hand, was done consequent to the approval of the government.

To inform the executive engineer PWD (NH), Division-I, Kohima, regarding his approval of the government for appointing the petitioner, the engineer-in-chief wrote a letter dated December 16, 2022, as follows:

The chief engineer of NPWD, Nagaland wrote to the secretary of the Works & Housing department on January 17, 2023, furnishing the registration details of the petitioner under the Personal Information and Management System (PIMS) of the website.

Which, the additional secretary for the Works & Housing department recommended that the details of the petitioner be registered in the PIMS portal.

However, since the government did not respond to the letter from the department, then the engineer-in-chief of NPWD, Nagaland wrote another letter on June 20, 2023, to the commissioner and secretary of the Works & Housing department asking for the issuance of a PIMS code for the petitioner.

The failure to get even a positive response after the efforts of the department to get the PIMS code of the petitioner registered on the government website led to the filing of this petition that sought a directive, specifically to the commissioner and secretary of the P&AR department, to register the PIMS code for the petitioner.

The petitioner further submitted that on the order of appointment dated 8th December 2022, he joined his place in January 2023 and regularly goes to the office but so far, no salary has been received.

Taking into consideration the submissions, Justice Sema directed the Registry to issue notice to the respondents returnable after four weeks.