Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Congress Makes Historic Victory in Nagaland Seat after 20 Years

KOHIMA: The Congress party on Tuesday created history by winning the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after 20 years, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Despite having no MLAs in the Rajya Sabha, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Muri of the NDPP (an ally of the BJP) by 50,984 votes, Union Returning Officer Sushil Kumar Patel announced in the Lok Sabha elections.

Jamir secured 4,01,951 votes while Muri secured 3,50,967 votes. Independent candidate Haythung Tungoe Lotha got 6,232 votes, he added.