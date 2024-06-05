Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Congress Makes Historic Victory in Nagaland Seat after 20 Years

KOHIMA: The Congress party on Tuesday created history by winning the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after 20 years, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.
Despite having no MLAs in the Rajya Sabha, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Muri of the NDPP (an ally of the BJP) by 50,984 votes, Union Returning Officer Sushil Kumar Patel announced in the Lok Sabha elections.
Jamir secured 4,01,951 votes while Muri secured 3,50,967 votes. Independent candidate Haythung Tungoe Lotha got 6,232 votes, he added.
The victory is the first major victory for the Congress in Nagaland since 2014, despite having no MLAs in the Rajya Sabha. The party won the last Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland in 1999.
In the 2019 elections, ruling NDPP candidate Tohekho Yeptomi won the seat by over 13,000 votes against Congress candidate K L Chishi.
After his victory, Jamir told reporters that he would work diligently for the people and fulfill the promises made in the party manifesto. He sees this victory as a pivotal moment for the Congress party and wants to interact directly with the grassroots to ensure justice and build confidence.
Jamir believes the victory reflects the will of the people for change and pledged to prioritize the development and welfare of the people.
He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for organizing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nagaland, which helped him better understand the issues in the state.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated S Supongmeren Jamir for winning the only Lok Sabha seat from Nagaland. In the social media post, Rio stated that the citizens elected Jamir as their representative and wished him success in his effective public service.
Former MP and MLA Tokheho Yeptomi has congratulated Congress candidate Supongmeren Jamir on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Yepthomi said it was clear that the people of Nagaland had elected Jamir as their next Member of Parliament. He added that Jamir’s victory from the party’s political party would have a significant impact on parliament, whether in government or opposition, unlike parties with only one MP.
