Nagaland: Baptist Church Council Begins 152-Hours Prayer Chain for Elections

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has asked believers and citizens to join in a 152-hours prayer chain for guidance in the upcoming General Election 2024.

The spiritual effort, which is the second part of their coordinated plan, aims to think about the current situation in the country and ask for divine help for India and Nagaland.

Led by Reverend Dr Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary of NBCC, the initiative highlights the important role of prayer in shaping the fate of nations.

The reflection part emphasizes recognizing the power of the Creator, admitting both failures and successes to His power, and showing humility through confession and repentance.