Nagaland: Baptist Church Council Begins 152-Hours Prayer Chain for Elections

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has asked believers and citizens to join in a 152-hours prayer chain for guidance in the upcoming General Election 2024.
The spiritual effort, which is the second part of their coordinated plan, aims to think about the current situation in the country and ask for divine help for India and Nagaland.
Led by Reverend Dr Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary of NBCC, the initiative highlights the important role of prayer in shaping the fate of nations.
The reflection part emphasizes recognizing the power of the Creator, admitting both failures and successes to His power, and showing humility through confession and repentance.
The prayers covers several areas, such as asking for India’s leaders to be guided by divine wisdom regardless of their religious beliefs, for the election of the right leaders, and for protection against manipulation and persecution.
Furthermore, there are concerns about the increase in fundamentalism and the decline of democratic values. There is a call return to principles of justice, love, and care for the marginalized.
In Nagaland, prayers are focused on the leadership, asking for leaders who fear God and prioritize the well-being of the people. There is a strong emphasis on unity, forgiveness, and discernment among voters, highlighting the responsibility of citizens in shaping the political situation.
Reverend Dr Keyho emphasizes the importance of praying together and taking action. He quotes from Chronicles to remind believers of their responsibility to be humble, seek God’s help, and work towards healing the land.
During the 152-hour chain, participants are encouraged to pray for the nation and its leaders, bridging differences in religion.
The goal is to promote unity, wisdom, and divine guidance during this important time in India’s democratic progress.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland government appealed to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO), not to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due on April 19 to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state on Saturday.
ENPO had been demanding a separate administration or state comprising six Nagaland districts, since 2010 claiming that these eastern Nagaland districts faced negligence for years. They had earlier announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha elections to press for its demands.
ALSO WATCH: