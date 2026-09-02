Nagaland Can Become Major Hub for Premium Coffee Production, Says Governor Nand Kishore Yadav

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence that, with sustained institutional support, improved infrastructure, scientific cultivation practices and effective market linkages, the state has the potential to emerge as an important producer of premium coffee in the country.

A Lok Bhavan official said that during a review meeting, it was highlighted that coffee cultivation in Nagaland has witnessed steady growth over the years with the support and collaboration of the Coffee Board of India and the state Department of Land Resources.

Coffee is presently cultivated across several districts of the state, with both Arabica and Robusta varieties being grown, he said.

The Governor on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials of the Coffee Board and the Department of Land Resources at the Lok Bhavan to review the progress, challenges and future prospects of coffee cultivation in Nagaland.

During the meeting, the Coffee Board made a detailed presentation on the status of coffee cultivation in the Northeastern region and Nagaland.

According to the official, the meeting deliberated on the need to strengthen coffee cultivation as a sustainable livelihood opportunity for farmers, while also exploring the immense potential of Nagaland in specialty and premium coffee production.

The Governor reviewed the initiatives undertaken for expansion of coffee cultivation, improvement of productivity, quality upgradation, mechanisation, training programmes, and infrastructure development.

The Coffee Board has also extended support to farmers through financial assistance, drying yards, mechanisation and capacity building programmes, the official stated.

The meeting also discussed the challenges confronting the sector, including difficult transportation, poor road connectivity, limited processing infrastructure, climate-related concerns, small landholdings, shortage of skilled labour and limited exposure to international markets.

At the same time, the participants noted significant opportunities for Nagaland in specialty coffee production, organic certification, coffee tourism, value addition, local roasting enterprises, café culture, e-commerce and youth entrepreneurship.

Governor Yadav emphasised the importance of adopting a focused and coordinated approach towards strengthening the entire coffee value chain, from cultivation and improved farm practices to processing, branding and marketing. He stressed the need to enhance farmers' income by promoting quality production and value addition while creating greater opportunities for local entrepreneurs and youth.

The meeting further noted the growing coffee culture in Nagaland, with an increasing number of coffee roasters, cafés and entrepreneurs contributing to the emergence of a vibrant local coffee ecosystem. The growing domestic demand and potential for premium and specialty coffee offer promising opportunities for the state's farmers and entrepreneurs. (IANS)

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