Agartala to Get New Flyover and Two Bypasses as State Plans Major Traffic Easing Push: CM Saha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: In a major initiative to ease traffic movement in Agartala, the State Government is planning to construct one more flyover and two bypass roads in and around the city. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said work on preparing detailed project reports for all three projects is under way.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs Tafazzal Hossain and Sudip Roy Barman, he told the State Assembly that the State Government had planned to construct a flyover starting from Fire Brigade Chowmuhani to Ker Chowmuhani, Sankar Chowmuhani and Durga Chowmuhani, ultimately landing at Radhanagar bus stand.

For this 3.985-km flyover project, the PWD (Road & Bridge) has already prepared a preliminary project report following a feasibility study and is working on a detailed layout plan, typical cross-section, tentative expenditure, request for proposal for the appointment of an agency in EPC mode and land acquisition.

In reply to another question raised by Swapna Majumder, he said the two proposed bypass roads are the Agartala Bypass (Western Branch) and the Agartala Eastern Bypass.

Also Read: Shillong Returns to Normalcy as CAPF, RAF Withdrawn; Tourist Bookings Recover: DC Abhilash Baranwal