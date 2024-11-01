Nagaland: Diwali Illuminates Kohima Raj Bhavan’s Halls

KOHIMA: The Raj Bhavan in Kohima was illuminated with the warm glow of diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Thursday as part of the Diwali celebrations.

“Diwali was celebrated with much festive fervour at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on October 31, 2024, bringing together officers, staff of Raj Bhavan along with their families as well as members of the Nepali community from Old Minister’s Hill Kohima,” stated a press release issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday night.

Governor La Ganesan joined in the celebrations and praised the outstanding display and the spirit with which Diwali is being celebrated.