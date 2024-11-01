Nagaland: Diwali Illuminates Kohima Raj Bhavan’s Halls

KOHIMA: The Raj Bhavan in Kohima was illuminated with the warm glow of diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Thursday as part of the Diwali celebrations.
“Diwali was celebrated with much festive fervour at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on October 31, 2024, bringing together officers, staff of Raj Bhavan along with their families as well as members of the Nepali community from Old Minister’s Hill Kohima,” stated a press release issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday night.
Governor La Ganesan joined in the celebrations and praised the outstanding display and the spirit with which Diwali is being celebrated.
In his message on this auspicious occasion, the Nagaland Governor encouraged participation from all sections of the society irrespective of their religious beliefs since Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.
“The event underscored the spirit of unity and shared cultural heritage among attendees,” it stated.
People across the nation celebrated Diwali with great zeal, adorning buildings and houses with colorful lights and diyas.
The festival of lights was also celebrated in Nagaland with great enthusiasm as people were seen busy buying earthen lamps and firecrackers during the day.
The administration banned the use of firecrackers, but the skies were lit with fireworks.
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also extended his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. "I share your joy in celebrating the Festival Of Lights," CM Rio said.
ALSO READ: Nagaland Approves Creation Of Meluri As New District For Pochury Tribe
ALSO WATCH: