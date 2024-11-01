Nagaland Flags Assam’s Alleged Forest Encroachment in Mokokchung

KOHIMA: Assam authorities' reported entry into the protected forest zone under Tuli in the district of Mokokchung has caused much distress to the state, says State Parliamentary affairs Minister for Nagaland, KG Kenye.

The Nagaland administration assured measures are strictly keeping in mind its goals, which include maintaining Nagaland's natural resources intact and the borders safe.

The state government would take up the matter with the MHA as well as the MoEF&CC, said Minister Kenye. A team of senior officials will personally inspect the area to verify the extent of encroachment and gather insights to take further action.

Last October, the apex body Ao Senden representing the Ao Naga community wrote a letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stating that drastic action must be taken towards stopping the erecting of an Assam Police Commando Battalion Camp at Septsuyong Lu within Kangtsüng village in Mokokchung district.

Ao Senden's letter to the Chief Minister mentioned a report in the Times of India dated September 26, 2024, which stated that the MoEF&CC had given in-principle approval for the diversion of 28 hectares of reserve forest area to facilitate the construction of a battalion camp along the Assam-Nagaland border in the Geleky Reserve Forest, Sivasagar District.

Following some concerns regarding the same, Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton, accompanied by an entourage of officials, visited two villages in Mokokchung district's Tuli area on October 15. The exercise was conducted in consultation with the local stakeholders and security personnel to assess the ground situation regarding the border dispute between Nagaland and Assam.

Deputy CM Patton, who has the additional charge of Home and Border Affairs, was accompanied by A Pangjung Jamir, Advisor for Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, along with the Home Secretary, Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, and representatives from the district administration.

The team visited critical points of concern, including the Assam Police Commando Battalion camp at Septsuyong Lu in Kangtsüng Village and Wameken Yimsen Village. This was an important assessment of the ground situation in the face of growing tension in the border area and reflected the government's commitment to resolving Nagaland's long-pending border disputes with Assam.