Nagaland Gears Up To Hold State-Wide Disaster Preparedness Exercise On October 24

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will conduct its annual Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx) on October 24, 2024.

This initiative aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities across the state. To evaluate the state’s preparation for responding to disaster situations, stimulation of an earthquake will be carried out.

The mock drill will supposedly take place from 9:00 am onwards across major locations, including the state capital and district headquarters, which will be accompanied by the sounding of the emergency sirens, said Joint Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ruangmei.