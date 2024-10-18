Nagaland Gears Up To Hold State-Wide Disaster Preparedness Exercise On October 24

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will conduct its annual Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx) on October 24, 2024.
This initiative aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities across the state. To evaluate the state’s preparation for responding to disaster situations, stimulation of an earthquake will be carried out.
The mock drill will supposedly take place from 9:00 am onwards across major locations, including the state capital and district headquarters, which will be accompanied by the sounding of the emergency sirens, said Joint Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ruangmei.
Objectives of NEPEx 2024:
1. Evaluate disaster response capabilities: The exercise will test the state's ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to a disaster.
2. Enhance Preparedness and Awareness: It will strengthen the preparedness plans at the community level while raising awareness about the importance of disaster management.
3. Capacity Building: NEPEx will focus on the capacity building of Emergency Support Functions (ESF) and ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are practiced across all sectors.
4. Multi-Stakeholder Coordination: The exercise will foster stronger collaboration and communication between various stakeholders, including government departments, civil society organizations, and communities.
The public was requested not to panic during the drill and urged citizens and stakeholders to actively participate and co-operate in creating a disaster-resilient state, said Ruangmei.
A tabletop exercise focusing on stakeholder sensitization will take place at Capital Convention Hall in Kohima on October 22.
This exercise is conducted by the NSDMA to ensure that all stakeholders are well-equipped to manage and respond to potential disasters effectively.
ALSO READ: Nagaland Government's Proposal To Partially Lift Toll Gate Ban Opposed By NVCO
ALSO WATCH: