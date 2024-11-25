Nagaland Governor Felicitates Local Heroes At 'Mann Ki Baat' Event In Kohima

KOHIMA: In a special event held in Kohima, Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan honored Paralympic athlete Hokato Hotzhe Sema and Team Better Dimapur during the screening of PM Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat.” The ceremony honored their exceptional achievements in sports and community services.
Governor Ganeshan praised Naik Subedar Hokato Hotze Sema for his outstanding perseverance, emphasizing his bronze medal victory in shot put at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympics. He praised Sema’s inspiring journey, highlighting his determination even after losing a leg in 2002 while serving in Kashmir.
"His story is a shining example of how adversity can be transformed into achievement. His success at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to his dedication and determination,” said Ganeshan.
The governor also commended the efforts of Team Better Dimapur for their exceptional benefaction to community welfare. He even acknowledged their initiatives in organizing sports events for orphanages and children’s homes, as well as their active role in spreading awareness and promoting cleanliness, protecting nature, and civic responsibility. He added, “Their efforts reflect genuine compassion and commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.”
The governor even highlighted how important service and dedication are in building a better society by encouraging others to follow the examples of Sema and Team Better Dimapur and follow their pathway. He also said, “We need more individuals like them who lead with purpose and inspire others to contribute to the progress and harmony of our community."
Rajesh Soundararajan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, inaugurated the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in the event. He underscores the importance of the occasion in celebrating local heroes and their contributions to building a brighter future for Nagaland.