Nagaland Governor Felicitates Local Heroes At 'Mann Ki Baat' Event In Kohima

KOHIMA: In a special event held in Kohima, Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan honored Paralympic athlete Hokato Hotzhe Sema and Team Better Dimapur during the screening of PM Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat.” The ceremony honored their exceptional achievements in sports and community services.

Governor Ganeshan praised Naik Subedar Hokato Hotze Sema for his outstanding perseverance, emphasizing his bronze medal victory in shot put at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympics. He praised Sema’s inspiring journey, highlighting his determination even after losing a leg in 2002 while serving in Kashmir.

"His story is a shining example of how adversity can be transformed into achievement. His success at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to his dedication and determination,” said Ganeshan.