Tripura CM attends mass hearing of 113th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode in Ramnagar constituency

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a mass listening session of the 113th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat' at the Ramnagar constituency in Agartala on Sunday.

The event, held in the hall of Vijayakumar Girls' School, saw a significant turnout, reflecting the popularity and impact of PM Modi's radio address among the people of the state.

The gathering was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, with participants keenly listening to the Prime Minister's address, which has become an important platform for connecting with the masses on various national issues.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Saha said, "The 113th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's serial programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was telecast this morning. I listened to this great initiative during a function organized by the 7 Ramnagar Mandal in the hall of Vijayakumar Girls' School in the capital. 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' recycling of non-perishable materials, conservation of nature--many important issues were discussed in today's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme."

During the event, Saha emphasized the importance of 'Mann Ki Baat' as a medium for direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens of India. He praised the initiative for highlighting grassroots issues and inspiring positive change across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Rajib Bhattacharya and Ramnagar MLA Dipak Majumder were also present at the event, along with numerous party members and supporters. The programme concluded with a commitment from the local BJP leaders to continue their efforts in bringing development and welfare initiatives to the people of Ramnagar and the broader Tripura region.

In the 113th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi lauded the advancements in India's space sector, noting that the country's youth have greatly benefited from space sector reforms.

PM Modi also highlighted the unique relationship between the Moran community and Hoolock Gibbons, India's only ape, in Barekuri village of Assam's Tinsukia district, describing how the villagers have developed a deep connection with the gibbons, incorporating them into their traditions.

