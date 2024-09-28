‘Believe in yourself, follow your dreams’: Paris Paralympics gold medallist para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar

New Delhi: Paris Paralympics gold medallist para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar, who studied from the Navy Childrens School in Vizag, has thanked the school and credited them as they uplifted him “during his toughest times”.

“I am thrilled to share that I recently won a gold medal in Para Badminton at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. It is a proud achievement and I believe the NCS family can share in success for uplifting me during my toughest times.

“I joined the school after my accident and I can’t explain how supportive everyone was, especially my principal and chemistry teacher. Back then I was not into sport but I remember the incredible sports culture in my school days. At that time I used to support everyone from the stands and it was overwhelming to see my NCS community supporting me during the Paralympics and I am glad I could do something huge for the country,” said Nitesh.

Nitesh defeated Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the badminton men’s singles SL3 category final with the scoreline of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 to secure the gold medal. IANS

