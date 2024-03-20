Nagaland: Inferno Engulfs Kitsubozou; Devastating Fire Engulfs Residential and Commercial Area

KOHIMA: A harrowing inferno ravaged Kitsubozou, a village outside the Chakesang Baptist Church in Kohima, leaving behind trails of destruction. The blaze, which erupted on Tuesday, consumed most of the houses, shops, and vehicles, causing widespread damages of several crore rupees. The fire, caused by a faulty regulator, just like the others, ignited at other points, exacerbated by numerous LPG cylinders that blew up. It's, therefore, to the relief of many that, as with so many of these kinds of fires, there were no human casualties.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the fire swiftly engulfed rows of shops, most of which were built with CGI sheets, thus augmenting the impact. There was a pet dog that was totally charred to a crisp in the blaze among the six vehicles fully charred in the blaze. The South Police Station's officer-in-charge, Sedevizi Hibo, reported that the fire affected 14 families and left them displaced and disheartened.

The efforts to fight the inferno were hampered by heavy traffic, which delayed the arrival of the fire tenders at the scene. The first seven fire tenders, assisted by the personnel of the Assam Rifles and the State Disaster Response Force, would, however, eventually make their way to the blaze. Although the destruction caused by the fire's extent to several shops was found to be limiting, the number of shops that went up in flames remained unclear. Dzieseneilie Sachü, the chairman of Kitsubozou, exhibited deep shock and horror at the calamity.

The people now faces the arduous task of rebuilding and recovering from the devastating losses inflicted on them by the calamitous fire. Now homes have been destroyed, livelihoods upended, and properties reduced to dust, the Kitsubozou community now finds itself under severe pressure to find strength in overcoming this tragedy and starting anew.