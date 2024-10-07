Tripura: Communal Clashes Erupts In Kadamtala Over Durga Puja Donations; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has imposed prohibitory order 163 or Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Tripura's Kadamtala region after a clash erupted between two communities over forceful collection of Durga Puja subscription.
A restriction on the movement of public at areas under the jurisdiction of Kadamtala Police Station has been imposed by the Dharmanagar Sub-division of Tripura's North District based on information obtained from North Tripura's Superintendent of Police (SP) which provided sufficient grounds to go ahead with the decision.
According to reports, the incident unraveled when a family from the Muslim minority community in the Kadamtala area was going to Silchar for medical treatment.
A Durga Puja organiser stopped them and demanded a hefty sum of money while the family was on its way to Assam. This led to a heated exchange and a tussle between the two sides.
Following the incident, a group of Muslim minority members staged a protest in front of the police station, calling for strict action against the Puja organiser.
A police officer informed that an individual was arrested based on the complaints.
To make matters worse, the situation got further escalated after some miscreants attacked the market by vandalizing some shops and setting it on fire.
As a result, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles, and Tripura Police had to be deployed to maintain law and order. The law enforcement authorities were compelled to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.
