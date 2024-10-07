Tripura: Communal Clashes Erupts In Kadamtala Over Durga Puja Donations; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has imposed prohibitory order 163 or Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Tripura's Kadamtala region after a clash erupted between two communities over forceful collection of Durga Puja subscription.

A restriction on the movement of public at areas under the jurisdiction of Kadamtala Police Station has been imposed by the Dharmanagar Sub-division of Tripura's North District based on information obtained from North Tripura's Superintendent of Police (SP) which provided sufficient grounds to go ahead with the decision.

According to reports, the incident unraveled when a family from the Muslim minority community in the Kadamtala area was going to Silchar for medical treatment.