Nagaland Issues Strict Warning: Mokokchung Dog Owners Must Follow Laws

MOKOKCHUNG: The Mokokchung Municipal Council, Nagaland, had ordered all the dog owners living under its jurisdiction to comply with the Dog Registration and Proper Control of Dogs Rules and Regulations, 2017, to maintain dogs better.

The council emphasized pet registration and keep them out of nuisance during night times besides maintaining them healthy and clean through proper care and vaccinations.

It also provided for taming one's pet while in the public and ensuring cleaning of the pets to keep the public places clean.

The MMC further remembered that because existing statutes already have provisions indicating what to do and what is in stock for careless offenders, victim parties are at liberty to seek redress in court if such steps are not taken.

This directive enables the MMC to promote responsible pet ownership and a peaceful community environment.

The MMC put forward that feeling of compassion toward all the entities of living is an integral responsibility under Article 51A (g) of the Indian Constitution that binds every citizen to respect and protect the rights of non-human creatures.

The council stated that such law provisions have protection for animals, which declares that causing harm or killing a pet, like a dog, is a cognizable offense according to the Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code. These actions may result in legal consequences for the person committing them.

As part of another notification issued by the MMC on Monday, the council's chief executive officer, Chumlamo Humtsoe, announced that the yearly dog registration and vaccination drive for 2024-25 would be conducted in Mokokchung town on September 27 and 28.

This shall be carried out in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department and the All Ward Union Mokokchung.

The registration, renewal, and vaccination process will begin at 8 am on both days, offering pet owners an opportunity to ensure their dogs are registered and receive necessary vaccinations.