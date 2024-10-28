Nagaland Leaders and Organizations Unite in Tribute to Legendary Politician TA Ngullie

KOHIMA: Condolences poured in from many quarters over the passing of TA Ngullie, a former Minister in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Among those who paid tribute were Imkong L. Imchen, Advisor for Information & Public Relations, and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), along with Ex-PAN and LJP (RV).

Ngullie was described as a "proven Naga leader" and a "humble public servant" in a message of condolence by Imkong L. Imchen. Referring to Ngullie's remarkable political career which saw him elected seven times to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and holding various prestigious ministerial positions, he said, "His enumerable services to the Naga people showed his strong dedication toward their welfare." According to Imchen, Ngullie earned respect across party lines.

Imchen said that the loss of Ngullie would be deeply felt because he was indeed one of the most prominent leaders of his generation. The speaker wished the family of Ngullie all his heartfelt condolence messages and requested that the soul of this great man rest in peace.

It was learnt that TA Ngullie, from Mungya Village, died on 27 October 2024 in Chümoukedima. In his illustrious career, he served as Finance Minister and also represented 37 Tyui A/C, Wokha District many times.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee too expressed condolence and mourned the death of TA Ngullie. NPCC Communications Department described him as a "distinguished leader" whose legacy of dedicated public service will be sorely missed. "His contributions to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered," they stated and extended heartfelt condolences to Ngullie's family, wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

The Ex-Parliamentarians Association of Nagaland (Ex-PAN) said it has lost a father figure and a respected advisor whose wisdom and guidance will be missed for years to come. "Losing such a senior member with his experience and wisdom is a huge loss for the Ex-PAN family, leaving a huge gap in our organization," they added. Ex-PAN also extended their deepest condolences to Ngullie's wife, Mrs. Sanuo Ngullie, and the entire family.

Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Nagaland also expressed sympathy for the family of Ngullie. The party's state president, S Richard Humstoe, said in a condolence message, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this legendary politician, TA Ngullie, a former Minister who served as an MLA for nine consecutive terms."