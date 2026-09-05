Seven surrendered insurgent groups begin 72-hour NH blockade in Tripura

Agartala: Seven surrendered insurgent groups on Friday began a 72-hour blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway in Tripura, demanding implementation of 11 demands, including the September 4, 2024, tripartite peace accord.

Members and supporters of NLFT (Original), NLFT (Parimal Debbarma), All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), NLFT (Nayan Bashi) and other returnee groups blocked the highway at Chandra Sadhupada in Baramura, burning tyres and bringing traffic to a standstill. The blockade was also reported at Bighudas and Khowai Chowmuhani.

Security was tightened, while police and administrative officials monitored the situation and held talks with protesters. West Tripura SP Namit Pathak also reached the spot.

NLFT leader Thomas Tripura alleged that several agreements signed with the Centre and the Tripura government had not been implemented despite time-bound commitments. He said the groups would continue the agitation until the governments fulfilled their commitments.

The 11 demands include protection of surrendered leaders and cadres, acceptance of the cadre list, implementation of the 2024 peace accord, filling ST backlog vacancies and withdrawal of cases against returnee cadres.

The groups also demanded implementation of Socio-Economic Development Package projects, safeguards for Tiprasa land, separate administration and adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok.

Other demands include a unified customary law for Tiprasa communities, restoration and renaming of ancient village names, and transfer of land acquisition and allotment powers to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

The groups had earlier announced a 72-hour statewide bandh from 6 am on Friday, calling it a peaceful democratic movement for justice and dignity for returnee cadres. (ANI)

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