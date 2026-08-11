Nagaland, Mizoram CMs urge JPC review of proposed FCRA Amendment Bill

KOHIMA/AIZAWL: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider greater parliamentary scrutiny and wider stakeholder consultation, including referring the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for comprehensive examination.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also urged the Centre on Sunday to refer the proposed FCRA amendment Bill to a JPC to facilitate wider consultations before the legislation is finalised.

In a letter to Shah, Rio said the government could consider referring the proposed legislation to a JPC, where its provisions could be examined comprehensively, and representatives of concerned stakeholders heard before their views are appropriately considered.

"We fully recognise and respect the responsibility of the Government of India to ensure transparency, accountability and compliance with the law in respect of foreign contributions," Rio said in his letter shared on social media.

He said it was equally important to ensure that the regulatory framework prevented misuse and safeguarded national interests, while ensuring that genuine charitable, educational, healthcare and humanitarian institutions that have served the country for generations were not inadvertently affected or placed under uncertainty.

Referring to his recent meetings with Christian leaders and church organisations, Rio requested the Home Minister to consider their representations with due sensitivity, particularly in the context of Nagaland's unique social, historical and developmental circumstances. He noted that Nagaland has a Christian majority population, and churches have historically played an important role not only in the spiritual and community life of the people but also in education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, social welfare, livelihood support and the upliftment of disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.

A significant number of educational, healthcare, humanitarian and social service activities undertaken by churches and charitable organisations, particularly in remote and economically weaker areas, have been supported by legitimate foreign contributions, partnerships and assistance, Rio said. (IANS)

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