Nagaland: Monyakshu Village Becomes a 'No Plastic Zone' with New Green Community Club

KOHIMA: The declaration of the village as a 'No Plastic Zone' and launching of the Green Community Club was held jointly at the Village Council Hall in Monyakshu on October 7.

The event was organized by the District Administration, the Forest Department of Mon, and local stakeholders, including the Monyakshu Village Council, Monyakshu Village Students' Union, KNSK Monyakshu Unit, Monyakshu Village Baptist Church, and the Monyakshu Citizens' Union, as per a press release.

Participants on board included Wiridin, NCS; SDO (Civil) in charge of Monyakshu HQ; Forest Range Officer, Tobu; Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer, Tobu; as well as other local leaders and stakeholders.

The speaker called upon the people of Monyakshu village to take up this initiative so that participation will be widespread and successful. He assured the gathering that all efforts would be made by the administration to support the initiative.

Tongkem Konyak, Forest Range Officer, Tobu, appreciated the initiative and called upon the community to take the initiative seriously, for the problems of pollution are no ordinary problems of the age.

He voiced his concern about the use of single-use plastics and their impact on the environment and appealed to the community to conserve wildlife as well as biodiversity.

Ms. S. Hongpe Konyak, Deputy Director of IPR spoke on Green Community Club. Dr. S. Nyamnyei Konyak, Medical Officer in Charge of District Hospital in Mon, gave his presentation about the issue of plastic use through a PowerPoint presentation.

The declaration and launch event called for an abolishment of single-use plastics and massive reduction of plastic wastes. It espouses the inculcation of a culture of sustainability by reusing, recycling, and minimizing plastic pollution to sources of water, earth, and wildlife. It should further encourage eco-friendly alternatives and innovative solutions.

Declaring Monyakshu Village as a 'No Plastic Zone' is the commitment by the community toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development into creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier village for generations to come.

The programme was presided by E. Moba Konyak, President of MVSU. G. Aban Wangsa, Youth Associate Pastor of MVBC, offered an invocation to invoke the blessings of God on the occasion. The welcome address was given by SW Kanlong, Chairman of the Village Council. As a finishing touch to the event, saplings were planted provided by the Forest Department, Mon and Green Community Club, Monyakshu.