Nagaland: NSCN (Niki) Promises to Surrender Perpetrators, Says Bedi

KOHIMA: Lt. Gen. (Retd) Amarjeet Singh Bedi, chairman of the CFMG/CFSB, said that in response to growing public indignation and increasing anxiety in Dimapur following kidnappings by the NSCN-K (Niki) faction of two men it claimed owed a certain tax amount, the outfit vowed to hasten handing over the guilty ones to police.

Bedi addressed the media following holding private meetings with NSCN-K (Niki) delegates and tribal youth organizations separately at the Police Complex in Chümoukedima on Monday.

This is barely 48 hours after civil society groups and youth organizations in Dimapur gave the Ceasefire Supervisory Board/Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFSB/CFMG) an ultimatum to arrest the people behind the October 10 abduction and extortion attempt.

Bedi quotes that CFSB examined the situation and reportedly declared that NSCN-K (Niki) had violated some rules of the CFGR. He quoted how the group abused the ceasefire agreement through its implementation out of bounds of purpose or intention it served.

He further said that NSCN-K (Niki) had, in writing, assured them that it would implement all the provisions agreed with the Government of India and that they would ensure that the perpetrators be brought to book, which brings a notion, those responsible may have acted on their own.

Bedi said the NSCN-K (Niki) faction had assured not to obstruct attempts by law and order agencies to arrest culprits. He said the outfit had been asked to identify perpetrators and hand them over to the Nagaland police to be dealt with in the court of law.

He further stated that several civil society organizations had contacted them in this regard, requesting the CFMG/CFSB to consider taking appropriate measures and ensuring that the culprits are brought to book.

Bedi further stated that he has asked the state DGP to hasten the arrest of the suspects. Upon being asked about it, DGP assured him of prompt action.

The chairman of the CFSB also stated that state police, with the help of CFSB, have already raided the office of the NSCN-K (Niki) where raids are conducted at all places. He added that a lookout notice had been issued by the police, besides offering reward for information that would lead them to the arrests.

Bedi explained that the ceasefire agreement between the NSCN-K Niki and the Government of India has been extended to promote peace, understanding, and trust between the parties. It is an extension where a peaceful environment can be developed for discussion on the political issue of Naga instead of the atmosphere where adversaries with arms at their disposal threaten each other in the process of trying to eliminate the prevailing conflicts.

He emphasized that NSCN-K (Niki), while agreeing to the ceasefire agreement at the time of signing, was also agreeing to the already existing, known Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR) as mandated with all parties concerned.

The CFGR, Bedi said, are supervised by a Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB), with six members from the Government of India, including the chairman, the DGP of Nagaland, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), the Commissioner of Nagaland, the DIG of CRPF, and a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). There are also six members from NSCN-K (Niki) on the board to oversee the implementation of the CFGR. He repeated that everyone, including all the parties, is well aware of these ground rules.