Meghalaya Minister Seeks Central Support for Livestock and Fisheries Expansion

SHILLONG: In significant move to bolster livelihoods of Meghalaya's rural population Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister AL Hek met with Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurien on Sunday. The meeting focused on securing central government assistance. This is to expand critical sectors of animal husbandry and fisheries in Northeastern state.

Highlighting the importance of these sectors, Hek noted that livestock and poultry from Northeastern states contribute approximately 6% to the national livestock figures. While this is notable contribution Hek emphasized considerable potential for further expansion across all eight Northeastern states, including Meghalaya.

Expressing concern over declining numbers of milch livestock in the region. Hek called for immediate intervention from Union government to reverse trend. He pointed out that in Meghalaya traditional livestock such as pigs and cattle are predominantly reared to meet local needs. The state is gradually shifting towards rearing less capital-intensive animals. This is primarily through backyard farming practices.

The fisheries sector also holds substantial promise for region Hek explained. Meghalaya, along with broader Northeastern region boasts diverse and abundant freshwater fish resources. It is one of the world's hotspots for freshwater fish biodiversity. This rich aquatic heritage provides a solid foundation. The aim is for expanding fisheries. It will support local livelihoods and boost economic growth.

“These sectors have immense potential. They offer employment opportunities to youth. They provide livelihood to rural masses. They contribute to overall economic development for the region,” Hek stated. He stressed the need for modernizing and expanding these grassroots sectors. This is necessary to unlock their full potential.

Upon returning to state Hek plans to submit a comprehensive project proposal to Ministry. He will outline strategies for expansion and modernization of animal husbandry and fisheries in Meghalaya. This proposal aims to secure necessary support and funding from central government. The goal is to transform these vital sectors into robust pillars of state's economy.