Kohima: The Government of Nagaland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starscapes Experiences Pvt. Ltd. to develop Nagaland astro-tourism, with guided stargazing sessions scheduled during the Hornbill Festival 2026 from December 1–10 at Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima.

Announced on Thursday by Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, the partnership aims to train local youth and establish astronomy infrastructure across the state.

Nagaland's partnership with Starscapes aims to introduce astronomy-based tourism experiences while developing the state's capacity to offer guided stargazing activities.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along announced the agreement on Thursday. Starscapes Experiences Pvt. Ltd., led by founder Ramashish, will serve as the implementing agency and exclusive astro-tourism partner.

According to Along's partnership statement, the agreement will support training for local youth, the establishment of district observatories and Nagaland's development as an emerging dark-sky destination.

The minister also invited visitors to "look up" during the Hornbill Festival, highlighting the introduction of astronomy experiences alongside the festival's existing programme.

The first activities under the partnership will take place at Kisama Heritage Village, approximately 12 km south of Kohima.

The guided stargazing programme will operate throughout the 10-day Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to December 10, 2026.

Visitors will be able to use 8-inch Dobsonian telescopes to observe three key astronomical attractions: lunar craters, Saturn's rings and the Pleiades star cluster.

The programme's final three days, December 8–10, have been identified as the peak observation window. This period coincides with the new moon on December 9, 2026.

The Kisama programme represents the first public initiative under a wider partnership intended to expand astronomy experiences beyond the annual festival.

According to the partnership announcement, the government and Starscapes plan to train local youth and develop observatories across Nagaland's districts. The initiative also builds on an August 2026 pilot MoU involving Starscapes and the Directorate of Higher Education, which focused on establishing observatories at the college level.

Following the December deployment at Kisama, the partnership will expand its training activities and district-level infrastructure plans.

The Department of Tourism and Directorate of Higher Education are the government departments associated with the initiative.

Ramashish, founder of Starscapes, said the partnership would bring science and astronomy closer to the public through engaging experiences. The company's role will extend beyond festival-based stargazing to support the state's wider astro-tourism and education objectives.

Through the planned youth training and observatory development, the partnership seeks to create opportunities for residents to participate in astronomy-related activities.

For Nagaland, the December programme will provide the first opportunity to introduce these guided experiences to Hornbill Festival visitors before the planned expansion across the state.