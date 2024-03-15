Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Launches Sports Scholarship To Boost Local Talents

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma introduced a new sports scholarship program for local talents.
The initiative aims to offer financial assistance to talented athletes, helping them to access improved training and resources.
Taking to X, the CM wrote, “In recognition of our sports talent, we have launched the Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme through which we are providing monthly financial assistance to our sports person. Depending on medals won in different categories and tournaments, we are providing scholarship amounts of Rs. 6000 to Rs. 8000 per month. In today’s event, we handed over the scholarship letter to our talents in the presence of Bollywood and youth icon John Abraham.”
The initiative reflects the government’s dedication to promoting sports and fitness in the state while cultivating a culture of excellence in athletics.
CM Conrad Sangma expressed optimism that the scheme would motivate young talents to pursue their passion for sports, bringing honor to both the state and the nation.
Additionally, the CM launched phase 3 of the talent identification program and phase 2 of the elite pathway program.
Bollywood actor John Abraham also attended the event which took place at NEHU in Shillong.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized that the youth are at the forefront of government policies. He highlighted a stakeholder approach, stating that instead of focusing solely on departments and scheme implementation, the government is prioritizing policies geared towards achieving specific outcomes.
He mentioned that the government is concentrating on three key stakeholders—the youth, women, and farmers—to drive an economic turnaround.
