Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Launches Sports Scholarship To Boost Local Talents

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma introduced a new sports scholarship program for local talents.

The initiative aims to offer financial assistance to talented athletes, helping them to access improved training and resources.

Taking to X, the CM wrote, “In recognition of our sports talent, we have launched the Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme through which we are providing monthly financial assistance to our sports person. Depending on medals won in different categories and tournaments, we are providing scholarship amounts of Rs. 6000 to Rs. 8000 per month. In today’s event, we handed over the scholarship letter to our talents in the presence of Bollywood and youth icon John Abraham.”