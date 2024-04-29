Nagaland: Security Forces Discover Large Weapons Cache, Including Satellite Phones

KOHIMA: In an important development, security forces in Nagaland have found a large collection of weapons and communication devices.
This includes eleven 82 mm Mortars, four RCL Tubes, ten Pistols, and 199 Radio Sets, as well as Satellite Phones. The operation, called 'Cloudburst', was a significant success. Indian Army officials are currently gathering more information about the operation.
On April 24, a construction worker who had been kidnapped in Kohima was rescued in a bold nighttime operation by a joint police team. The operation, led by the SDPO (North) from Kohima and supported by the Phek Police, successfully rescued the worker from Pfütsero.
The rescue mission was launched after a complaint was filed regarding the abduction of a non-tribal laborer on April 22, 2024, by unidentified individuals who had pretended to hire him for house construction.
Earlier on April, Assam Rifles made important progress in stopping insurgent activities in Northeast India through focused operations.
Based on specific intelligence, the Paramilitary force carried out two operations and captured two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) members in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
The first operation took place near Project Colony, Zunheboto, in Nagaland with Assam Rifles units taking action on April 6th, 2024.
Intelligence indicated that a member of NSCN (Niki Sumi) was involved in extortion in the area. Quick and coordinated action resulted in the successful capture of this individual.
Authorities recovered a homemade .32 mm pistol with the captured insurgent, highlighting the seriousness of the threat.
The captured insurgent and the seized weapons were handed over to the local police in Zunheboto for further investigation and legal action.
Earlier in March, the Assam rifles apprehended an NSCN-KYA cadre in Merangkong area of Nagaland.
Based on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles nabbed the accused and also seized a homemade single-barrel gun from his possession, suggesting harmful intentions.
