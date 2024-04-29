Nagaland: Security Forces Discover Large Weapons Cache, Including Satellite Phones

KOHIMA: In an important development, security forces in Nagaland have found a large collection of weapons and communication devices.

This includes eleven 82 mm Mortars, four RCL Tubes, ten Pistols, and 199 Radio Sets, as well as Satellite Phones. The operation, called 'Cloudburst', was a significant success. Indian Army officials are currently gathering more information about the operation.

On April 24, a construction worker who had been kidnapped in Kohima was rescued in a bold nighttime operation by a joint police team. The operation, led by the SDPO (North) from Kohima and supported by the Phek Police, successfully rescued the worker from Pfütsero.