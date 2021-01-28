 Top
Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 28 January'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

28th Jan Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results: Wait for the Nagaland State Lottery result is over as the result has been declared; Check result online here.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2021 7:41 AM GMT

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning Result - 28 January @11:55 AM

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

62E 00234


Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-

00234

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-

02513, 03139, 08605, 15227, 15603, 32484, 42425, 48046, 49286, 91927

3rd Prize

Rs 500/-

0616, 0890, 1315, 2373, 3950, 5404, 6251, 6581, 7462, 8594

4th Prize

Rs 250/-

0425, 0849, 1822, 3994, 5074, 5382, 5962, 7302, 8017, 9959

5th Prize

Rs 120/-

0007, 0542, 1074, 2562, 3329, 4859, 6081, 7300, 8213, 9001, 0030, 0545, 1157, 2652, 3432, 4958, 6314, 7324, 8252, 9257, 0147, 0572, 1422, 2694, 3482, 4963, 6318, 7390, 8559, 9350, 0218, 0687, 1872, 2861, 3532, 5186, 6559, 7561, 8619, 9383, 0237, 0716, 1915, 3140, 3603, 5258, 6572, 7597, 8656, 9391, 0252, 0802, 2026, 3147, 3696, 5341, 6592, 7667, 8746, 9588, 0263, 0850, 2121, 3152, 4179, 5425, 6742, 7748, 8797, 9592, 0392, 0961, 2183, 3189, 4236, 5552, 6960, 7947, 8816, 9669, 0525, 0966, 2296, 3264, 4348, 5579, 7123, 7961, 8861, 9774, 0531, 1063, 2421, 3318, 4503, 5598, 7141, 8129, 8876, 9986

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. Click here to Check Official Notification


Today's Nagaland Lottery Day Result - 28 January @ 4:00 PM

Result will be updated after 4:00 PM

Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result - 28 January @ 8:00 PM

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery evening result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

48B 65937


Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-

65937

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-

08415, 11196, 15437, 25526, 50299, 60254, 70252, 72160, 73078, 95876

3rd Prize

Rs 500/-

0548, 1476, 1534, 2255, 3163, 6089, 6756, 7650, 8213, 8322

4th Prize

Rs 250/-

2525, 3224, 3840, 4360, 5747, 6725, 6745, 7040, 8189, 8540

5th Prize

Rs 120/-

0024, 1077, 2077, 3004, 3669, 4696, 5656, 6875, 7609, 8909, 0108, 1213, 2212, 3048, 3792, 4717, 5847, 6940, 7623, 8912, 0245, 1288, 2220, 3071, 3808, 4739, 6002, 6994, 7690, 9018, 0390, 1314, 2231, 3136, 3894, 4766, 6033, 7002, 7881, 9052, 0470, 1348, 2378, 3191, 4053, 4925, 6061, 7124, 7999, 9210, 0489, 1362, 2381, 3220, 4145, 4963, 6263, 7247, 8034, 9323, 0508, 1576, 2572, 3256, 4255, 4997, 6288, 7490, 8555, 9324, 0557, 1607, 2802, 3423, 4470, 5552, 6345, 7534, 8695, 9398, 0879, 1797, 2918, 3431, 4584, 5629, 6559, 7551, 8766, 9480, 0921, 1843, 2949, 3633, 4600, 5651, 6701, 7583, 8793, 9979

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. Click here to Check Official Notification



Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

  • Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)
  • Copy of the claim forms available online
  • A government-recognised photo ID and
  • A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule 2021

The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -

Days

Draw Names

First Prize money

Monday

Dear Flamingo

₹ 26 Lakh

Tuesday

Dear Parrot

₹ 26.01 Lakh

Wednesday

Dear Eagle

₹ 26.02 Lakh

Thursday

Dear Falcon

₹ 26.03 Lakh

Friday

Dear Vulture

₹ 26 .04 Lakh

Saturday

Dear Ostrich

₹ 26.05 Lakh

SundayDear Hawk

₹ 26.06 Lakh


Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Sambad Lottery 
