Nagaland: Suspect Apprehended in Theft of Tower Parts from 132 kV Transmission Line in Wokha District

KOHIMA: In a significant breakthrough Wokha Police apprehended a suspect. The arrest connected to the theft of essential tower parts from the 132 kV Wokha – Sanis Transmission Line. This crime led to the collapse of the transmission tower in the Riphyim Old area. Wokha District was affected. The suspect, identified as Likho Kithan aged 32 and a resident of Yikhum, currently resides in Tsumang ‘A’ colony Wokha. He was taken into custody on April 30 after intensive investigations.

Theft resulted in substantial damage to public property. It disrupted the power supply, prompting immediate action from law enforcement authorities. A complaint from the Power Department triggered a response. A dedicated team was swiftly assembled under the supervision of K Soriso Additional Superintendent of Police. Their task was to probe into the matter.

The investigative team faced initial challenges with leads. However, they diligently compiled a list. This list consisted of potential suspects and scrap dealers in the vicinity. Meticulous scrutiny and aid from the Cyber Crime Cell DEF Wokha, focused the investigation. The process narrowed the field to two primary suspects. The efforts ultimately resulted in the arrest of Likho Kithan. Kithan is the main accused in the case.

Likho Kithan stands charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include sections 379 (theft) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others). Pertinent provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Electricity Act are also raised. The Wokha Police have reassured the public. They have pledged that every possible effort will be made to identify and detain all individuals involved in crime significantly reducing the likelihood of similar future incidents.

Successful apprehension serves as a testament. It's a tribute to the resolve of law enforcement agencies in maintaining justice and protecting public infrastructure. The collaborative efforts between police and other concerned authorities have been highlighted. They show the crucial importance of speedy and comprehensive investigation when combating crimes against public property and vital utilities. With the offender in custody, efforts persist to bring all transgressors to justice and shelter crucial infrastructure. It's about the well-being of community.