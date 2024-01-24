Nagaland To Discuss Centre’s Decision To Fence Indo-Myanmar Border With Other NE States

DIMAPUR: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said that the Nagaland government will discuss the Union government’s decision to fence the international border with Myanmar with the other northeastern states that share their border with the neighboring country.

Patton said this on the sidelines of a programme held at the police headquarters here on Monday.

When enquired about the Nagaland government’s stand and the state cabinet’s meeting with Assam Chief Minister and the Convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Dimapur recently, Patton stated that the Nagaland government will hold meetings with the other north-eastern states sharing the Indo-Myanmar border. Thereafter, they will approach the Centre in this regard, he added.

‘’We will be discussing the matter (fencing the border) with other northeastern states and approach the Centre on the Central government’s decision to seal the Indo-Myanmar border,” the Deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, Rupin Sharma, the Director General of Police of Nagaland, said that the state government will make an attempt to put forward its views and opinions on the ways in which the border can be managed effectively and free movement regime.

Apart from providing inputs, the top cop said that the state would also work towards regulating the Indo-Myanmar border efficiently while also keeping in mind the national security aspect in general and taking the emotions and sentiments of the people residing along the border into consideration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced the Centre’s decision to fence the entire India-Myanmar border in order to stop the free movement of people.

Notably, India and Myanmar share a porous border stretching a total of 1643 km. The largely unfenced border goes through the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

As the debate on border fencing gains momentum, the Deputy CM's proactive approach in engaging with neighboring states reflects a united effort to address concerns collaboratively.