Nagaland: Union Minister Jual Oram Arrives on a Three-Day Visit

Kohima: The Union Tribal Affairs Minister is on a three-day visit to the state of Nagaland. He started this visit on Sunday as he landed at the Dimapur Airport.

The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs of India, Jual Oram is currently undertaking a three-day visit to Nagaland to take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state. Jual Oram was accorded a warm welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland State unit upon his arrival at Dimapur Airport on Sunday.

During this three-day visit to the state of Nagaland, the Minister will interact with local authorities and party members of various levels. He will also visit multiple project sites. The minister is also scheduled to interact with the local administration at Zunheboto. This meeting is slated to take place on Monday and focus on different ongoing developmental initiatives in the state.

The special focus point for this visit is expected to be the tribal welfare and infrastructure development. He is also expected to take stock of the developmental activities as well as outreach initiatives by the party workers across Nagaland. The minister is expected to meet with some of the local tribal leaders as well during this visit and take note of their demands regarding development.