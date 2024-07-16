Nagaland: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls upon youths to train in maritime skills

DIMAPUR: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiatives aimed at enabling the waterways potential of Nagaland during the Stakeholder’s Conference held on Monday. The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio joined Sarbananda Sonowal to announce development of Tizu Zunki (National Waterways 101) as both the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Transport Department of Govt of Nagaland to work together to study for navigation feasibility. Rio & Sonowal also announced to take initiatives to develop the immense tourism potential of Doyang River lake with community jetties as well as study feasibility of Ro Pax ferries. This will boost the tourism potential of the state.

These developments were announced during the interactive session of Stakeholder’s Conference, organized by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India. The conference was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton; the Tourism Minister of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along; the MP of Lok Sabha, S S Jamir; the MP of Rajya Sabha, Phangnon Konyak; the MLA & Advisor, Nagaland, M Yanthan; the Vice Chairman of IWAI, Sunil Singh; the Commissioner & Secretary, Transportation Department of Government of Nagaland along with other senior officials from the GoI as well as the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Waterways is the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. Our most popular PM Narendra Modi ji has always given top priority of the inland waterways in the country as the viable alternative to develop an efficient and effective mode of transportation in the country. Northeast has a major role to play as the growth engine of India, as envisioned by Modi ji. The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us an excellent opportunity to build on the nation building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region. I call upon all the stakeholders present here today like transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners to utilities the opportunity provided by the revamped waterways of the region.”

CM Neiphiu Rio and UM Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the youth of the region to train in maritime skills at the Maritime Skill Development Centre to avail employment opportunities in the marine sector. In Nagaland, the NW 101 flows from Longmatra (Nagaland) towards Avangkhu where the feasibility study of IWT will be conducted by the IWAI. This will examine from the perspective of fairway development, navigational aids, terminal with minimum infrastructure, skill development and vessel procurement.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), via the IWAI, has been working towards empowering and enabling the complex and dynamic waterways of the region. The agency is working on multiple projects in this regard including the prestigious Kaladaan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, enabling linkage of multiple NWs like NW 2 and NW 16 with Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), development of fairway on IBPR as well as declaration of Ports of Call among others, stated the press release.

