Northeast India's Six Musicians Showcase Their Talent in China

GUWAHATI: Six notable northeast Indian musicians concluded the cultural exchange tour in Yunnan Province, Southwest China between 13 to 20 October 2024, after a series of performances and deliberations.

The entire set was initiated on the invitation of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata as continued cultural cooperation between India and China.

Such a delegation, led by James Shikiye Swu, who is a music composer, conductor, and music educator, was comprised of a group of talented musicians. Among them were Nise Meruno, an ambassador for the Yamaha brand and a concert pianist; Alobo Naga, an award-winning singer and composer; Guru Rewben Mashangva-a Padma Shri Awardee, and folk singer; Nungshitula Pongener, a singer, songwriter, and composer; and Merenyangla Pongener, a musician and lecturer at ETI Nepal.

Their tour began in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province where they performed and had cultural exchanges. During the two-day stay, they held meetings with teachers and students of Yunnan Minzu University, having insightful discussions with scholars at the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences.

One of the highlight events they visited was the dance musical "Dynamic Yunnan" which highlights several ethnic cultures in Southwest China. The musicians later went to Mangshi City, Longchuan County, and Ruili City where more cross-cultural performances and activities continued.

Upon return to Kunming, the musicians participated in a cultural exchange with musicians from the Yunnan Musicians Association, where meaningful connections were channeled through music.

Zhang Zhizhong, Director of the Bilateral Section at the Consulate General of China in Kolkata said that this is the third delegation organized by the consulate that visited Yunnan in 2024. The Indian Buddhist monks visited here this earlier half of the year in April, and some artists and scholars followed suit in July for the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum.

This cultural exchange is another step, though an important one, that will help to strengthen ties between Northeast India and Yunnan Province in the promotion of mutual appreciation for music and the arts across borders.