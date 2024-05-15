Political Affairs Committee formed to find ‘inclusive solution’ to Naga political issue

KOHIMA: In a significant step, the government of Nagaland has decided to constitute a Political Affairs Committee (PAC), to find an inclusive solution to the decades-long Naga political issue, an official said here on Monday.

A state government official said that Nagaland Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.G. Kenye stated that the PAC would play the role of an active ‘facilitator’ to find a comprehensive solution to the long awaited Naga political issue. The official said that the decision to constitute the PAC was taken in a high-level political meeting chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on May 9.

"This is being initiated once again with a renewed vigour in furtherance to the spirit of the all party opposition-less government in pursuit of a broad consensus for an early and amicable settlement of the Naga political issue," the circular stated. The PAC, according to the official, would approach both the Central government and various Naga groups to pay attention to the voice of the people and find an inclusive and amicable solution to the much awaited Naga political issue.

Ministers and members of all political parties would be the members of the PAC, which would be formed as per the ratio of the members of the respective parties in the 60-member Assembly.

With 25 members, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading the opposition less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in Nagaland. The BJP with 12 members is the partner of the UDA while the other allies of the alliance include, Nationalist Congress Party (7 members), National People's Party (5), Naga People's Front (2), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (2), Republican Party of India-Athawale (2), Janata Dal-United (1) and Independent (4).

The dominant Naga group Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on May 10, stated that in the event of failure of the current talks with the Central government, they are apprehensive of a horrible human rights situation returning to 'Nagalim' - the Naga dominated areas.

The Naga group said the Naga people under the banner of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim stand firm on the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015. More than 90 rounds of meetings were held between the government and the Naga groups over the decades-old unresolved Naga political issue.

The NSCN-IM has remained unyielding on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

The NSCN-IM said that the outfit's General Secretary and its chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah has recently unequivocally stated that a solution without the Naga national flag and constitution would never be acceptable to the Naga people.

