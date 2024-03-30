Spear Corps of Indian Army conducts a musical extravaganza in Nagaland

Kohima: Spear Corps of Indian Army conducted a mega music competition named, ‘Fusion of the Bands’ a prestigious Hindi music competition for the youth of Nagaland, at Rangapahar Military Station, Dimapur. Bands and artistes from 16 districts of the state participated in the event, conducted in three phases. The first phase was an online audition phase, where 29 bands showcased their musical prowess. After a rigorous selection process, 12 bands were shortlisted to compete, after the semi-finals held on March 26 at Rangapahar Military Station. In the third and final phase, the selected bands and artists presented a captivated and vibrant musical extravaganza on March 28, showcasing their exceptional talent in the field of Hindi music. The event was conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, providing a unique platform for artists, representing the vast and diverse geographical extent of the state rendering a heart touching and soul stirring performances.

The final event was graced by the esteemed presence of La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, as the chief guest, held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station. Presence of renowned guest artistes like Imna Yaden, Eva Rongmei, NK Naga, Akumsen Lemtur, Aloboli Kinimi, and the illustrious Prashant Tamang, Winner of Indian Idol Season-3, provided a musical spectacle of unparalleled grandeur.

The journey to the finals of Fusion of the Bands although rigorous, was a rewarding experience for the participants. Underscoring the significance of recognizing and rewarding exceptional musical prowess, the winner of the competition Noisy Neighbours from Dimapur, were awarded Rs 3 lakh, while the first runner-up Kunwang Wanghum from Dimapur were awarded Rs 2 lakh and second runner-up Lies and Lullabies of Kohima received Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Acknowledging the remarkable musical abilities of the finalists, each of the band was awarded Rs 25,000, stated a press release.

