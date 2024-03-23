Sikkim: Indian Army Refutes Claims of Restricting Tourist Movement in Sikkim

Sikkim: Reacting to the recent claims by the Indian Army that it bans tourists from passing through the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JNM) in Sikkim, the Trishakti Army issued a statement refuting these claims. The Corps recently had clarified that it plays no role in issuing or checking licenses for public or tourist vehicles, nor does it erect barricades around JNM to block public transport. While the Indian Army acknowledged the existence of temporary police checkpoints set up by the state police to check and verify licenses issued to tourist vehicles, it reiterated that it was not involved in the process. The Corps said it has conducted rescue operations in the past, bringing stranded tourists to safety with food, shelter and medical assistance.

