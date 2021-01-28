Steps to resolve Naga issue not yet fructified: Governor R.N. Ravi

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday said that the Centre's several political initiatives to resolve the Naga issue could not be fructified in the last 24 years due to the unrealistic intransigence of some people who are unwilling to forsake the politics by gun.



Ravi, who is also the Central government's interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, in his Republic Day speech said that the people of Nagaland have not been able to reap optimum benefit of the finest human resources of the State as well as various progressive schemes of the governments as some extra constitutional entities in the guise of espousing the Naga national cause have queered the pitch for the people and the government and kept the peace and progress at bay. Without naming the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) or any other insurgent and Naga groups, the Governor said that it is a matter of record that in the last some 50 years, far many times more Nagas have died in fratricidal and factional killings by the armed groups who believed in the power of the barrel of guns than those in conflict with the security forces.

''The politics by gun has fragmented the Naga society. It has pitted neighbours against each other, Khels against Khels and tribes against tribes. It did not even spare the Church for their honest initiatives to usher peace in this land. ''Emphasising on resolution of differences through peaceful dialogue, the Governor after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day's main function at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima said that there is no space for politics by gun. (IANS)



Also Read: Nagaland Musician Imcha Imchen Featured on Apple's Top 2020 Hits

Also Watch: Kokrajhar: Police Recovers AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest

