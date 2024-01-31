New Delhi: Growing Connectivity With Bangladesh To Transform Entire Northeast Economy, Says S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has recently conveyed his satisfaction over the booming connectivity between India and neighbouring Bangladesh. The Foreign minister also emphasized on the game-changing impact it has had on the northeastern region of India.

The foreign minister underlined that for the first time in their history, Bangladesh has allowed Indians to pass through their territory and use their ports and this has had a positive impact on the northeastern region.

The absence of this vital route meant that the people of this region were compelled to come down to the Siliguri corridor and enter via Bengal and then go down to India's eastern ports.