Guwahati: NF Railway Extends Services Of 4 Special Trains To Ease Passenger Rush

GUWAHATI: To ease passenger rush, the services of four pairs of weekly special train no. 05671/05672 (Guwahati-Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati) and 05919/05920 (New Tinsukia-Bhagat Ki Kothi-New Tinsukia) for a single trip and train no. 05734/05733 (Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar) and 02525/02526 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) for four trips each in both directions will be continued.

These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, composition, and stoppages.

Accordingly, train No. 05671 (Guwahati-Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run on August 21, on Wednesday. In the return direction, train no. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati) weekly special has been extended to run on Friday, August 23.

On the other hand, Train No. 05919 (New Tinsukia-Bhagat Ki Kothi) weekly special has been extended to run on Monday, August 19. In the return direction, train no. 05920 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-New Tinsukia) weekly special has been extended to run on Friday, August 23.

Train no. 05734 (Katihar-Amritsar) weekly special has been extended to run from August 22 until September 12 on every Thursday. In the return direction, train no. 05733 (Amritsar-Katihar) special has been extended to run from August 24 until September 14 on every Saturday.

Train no. 02525 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run from August 16 until September 6 on every Friday. In the return direction, train no. 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) special has been extended to run from August 18 till September 8 on every Sunday.

The extensions of these train services will benefit wait-listed passengers on other trains on those routes. The details of the stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and on the social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

