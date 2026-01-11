Army’s Trishakti Corps launches pilot home delivery of medicines for veterans in Sikkim

GANGTOK: As part of a pilot initiative to enhance veteran welfare, the Indian Army, through the Trishakti Corps, has commenced home delivery of essential medicines to entitled veterans via the ECHS Polyclinic in Gangtok.

According to an official release, the project is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Posts and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to ensure safe, timely, and hassle-free delivery of medicines, especially for veterans residing in remote areas.

The Defence PRO stated that during the initial screening, the ECHS Polyclinic in Gangtok identified approximately 58 long-distance beneficiaries residing in South Sikkim, North Sikkim, and West Sikkim.

These veterans face considerable difficulty in physically collecting medicines due to long distances, challenging terrain and mobility constraints, particularly among elderly and vulnerable beneficiaries.

Based on the pilot project outcomes, the polyclinic proposes to extend home delivery services to the identified beneficiaries in the next phase. The expansion aims to improve accessibility, ensure continuity of medical care and significantly reduce the travel burden for senior citizens and physically challenged veterans, thereby enhancing overall beneficiary satisfaction. (ANI)

Also Read: Tawang, Siang begin new panchayati raj terms; Chairpersons elected