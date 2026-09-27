Families shift to safer locations as landslide damages over 32 houses, govt quarters in Sikkim’s Rimbi

RIMBI, Sept 26: Several families were forced to leave their homes and move to safer locations and a relief camp after incessant heavy rain triggered a major landslide in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of Gyalshing district, damaging more than 32 houses and government quarters.

The landslide sent mud, rocks and debris from upper slopes towards lower areas, damaging residential structures and disrupting normal life. With the threat of further landslides, authorities evacuated families from vulnerable locations.

Rimbi Panchayat president Mangal Rai said landslides had occurred in Rimbi and Singnitham wards since August, with the latest incident leaving 32 households without homes or land. He said their livestock had also been displaced and the affected families were shifted to relief camps.

Rai said the district administration and the Sikkim government had arranged shelter for the affected families and added that no human casualties had been reported.

Resident Rohan Subba said around 30 households had been affected, but the relief camp could not accommodate everyone, forcing some families to stay with relatives. He urged the authorities to consider a permanent settlement plan for the affected residents.

Landslide debris also disrupted local roads and connectivity. Residents sought urgent assistance for relief, assessment of damaged properties and measures to protect families living in vulnerable areas.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation and said the government had directed authorities to remain on high alert, monitor the situation and take all possible measures to ensure public safety. He urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories amid the torrential rain. (ANI)

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