Gangtok Gets First All-Women Mayor–Deputy Mayor Duo as Women Take Majority in Civic Body

GANGTOK: In a significant development for urban local governance in Sikkim, the newly constituted Gangtok Municipal Corporation has emerged with a women-majority council, with 12 women among its 20 elected councillors, while both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts are being held by women for the first time.

The Fourth Council Formation and oath-taking ceremony of the civic body was held on Saturday at the Gangtok Municipal Corporation Conference Hall in Deorali.

All 20 elected councillors were administered the oath of office by Municipal Returning Officer Tushar G. Nikhare in the presence of senior government officials, public representatives, and invited guests. The key highlight of the event was the unanimous election of women leaders to the top two positions in the municipal body.

Ward No. 9 councillor Tshering Palden Bhutia of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was elected as the new Mayor, while Ward No. 12 councillor Sara Lama was unanimously chosen as the Deputy Mayor.

The new composition of the civic council is being seen as a notable milestone in the state's municipal administration, reflecting increased women's participation not only in representation but also in leadership roles.

With women holding a majority of seats, the Gangtok Municipal Corporation now stands out as an example of changing political dynamics at the grassroots level in the Himalayan state.

Speaking after assuming office, Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia said her appointment reflected the trust reposed by the party leadership, particularly in women representatives.

She said the current council demonstrated strong confidence in women's leadership, with their representation rising to around 50 per cent.

Bhutia also highlighted her previous experience in municipal administration, stating that she had been politically active since 2021 and had earlier served as Deputy Mayor under former Mayor Nel Bahadur Chettri.

She said the previous council had undertaken several developmental works for the city.

Stressing a results-oriented approach, the new Mayor said she preferred action over rhetoric and would let her work speak for itself during her tenure. (IANS)

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