No Re-Run for Top Post: Vincent Pala Plans to Step Down as Meghalaya Congress President in 2028

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Signalling a possible leadership transition in the Meghalaya unit of the Indian National Congress after the next electoral cycle, Vincent H. Pala has indicated that he may not seek another term as Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president. He stated that his tenure will end in 2028 following the Legislative Assembly election, after which the party will choose his successor. He added that once 2028 arrives, the All India Congress Committee will have to appoint a new leader, while emphasising that the party does not face a leadership vacuum in the state.

Speaking to media persons, Pala said, "My tenure as Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President is not yet over; it will continue till 2028. Once 2028 arrives, the party will have to choose someone else after the Legislative Assembly election. The party will decide whom to elect as my successor. We have many leaders in the Congress. Madam Deborah is a very senior Congress leader, and we have several district presidents. They are highly competent. We do not have a shortage of leaders. The party will take a call."

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