Tripura CM Fires Hostel Warden and Caretaker After 15 Students Fall Ill

AGARTALA: After about 15 female students fell ill at a school, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the removal of the hostel's warden and caretaker. A show cause notice was also issued to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society, which manages the hostel.

Saha, who is also the state's education minister, has requested a report on the incident.

On Thursday in Agartala, 15 female students experienced severe stomach aches after eating a meal at their hostel, Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society.