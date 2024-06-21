Tripura CM Fires Hostel Warden and Caretaker After 15 Students Fall Ill

AGARTALA: After about 15 female students fell ill at a school, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the removal of the hostel's warden and caretaker. A show cause notice was also issued to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society, which manages the hostel.
Saha, who is also the state's education minister, has requested a report on the incident.
On Thursday in Agartala, 15 female students experienced severe stomach aches after eating a meal at their hostel, Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society.
They fell ill after arriving at school and going to their classrooms following the morning prayer.
They were quickly taken to GB Pant Hospital, and Saha, who is also the state's Education Minister, went to the hospital right away to check on them.
Speaking with reporters later, Saha stated that approximately 15 female students had arrived at the hospital after suddenly feeling unwell and experiencing stomach aches during prayer at Bodhjung Girls School.
He mentioned that they were promptly taken to the hospital. Upon receiving the information, he instructed the doctors to implement all necessary measures. He also indicated that the incident is likely a case of food poisoning.
The Chief Minister added that he had instructed the officials to submit a report to him on the issue. He mentioned that all the students were stable at that moment and there was nothing to worry about. He also stated that he had asked the doctors to provide the best possible care.
Saha instructed the issuance of a show cause notice to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society hostel. Moreover, the hostel's warden and caretaker were fired.
Earlier, approximately 20 female students from Bodhjungh Girls Higher Secondary School in Agartala were hospitalized on Thursday due to severe stomach aches, suspected to be caused by food poisoning.
According to a teacher at the school, the students started complaining of stomach pain shortly after arriving for their classes following the morning prayer session. Some of the affected students even fainted, which led the school to call for an ambulance.
