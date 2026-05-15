Jyotiraditya Scindia begins 3-day Sikkim visit focused on infrastructure, tourism

GANGTOK: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will undertake a three-day official visit to Sikkim from May 14 to 16 to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations and review a series of developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects across the Himalayan state, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the Minister has decided to keep the accompanying convoy strength, number of vehicles and officials to the minimum required during the tour, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on fuel saving measures and minimising unnecessary expenses, efficiency and responsible public expenditure in view of the prevailing global scenario.

Scindia, who holds the Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) portfolios, will join Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan during the Statehood Day celebrations in Gangtok.

During the programme, the Vice President will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, including the flagship USP Organic Farming Project of Sikkim, officials said.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to participate in a series of developmental, tourism, educational and agricultural engagements across Namchi, Ravangla, Yangang and Gangtok during the visit.

His itinerary includes visits to Sikkim State University, Temi Tea Garden, Buddha Park and the Bhaleydunga Skywalk Project, which has emerged as a major tourism infrastructure initiative in the state. (IANS)

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