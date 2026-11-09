Rajnath Singh celebrates Diwali with troops in Sikkim, honours fallen soldiers

NATHULA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel deployed in the forward areas of Sikkim on Sunday, praising their commitment to protecting the country's borders and paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Singh visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple and the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathula Pass, where he paid homage to fallen soldiers. He also interacted with troops stationed in the challenging high-altitude region and extended Diwali greetings to them and their families. Addressing the personnel, Singh said their sacrifices enabled people across the country to celebrate festivals and live in peace. He described the soldiers as lamps that silently dispelled darkness and spread the light of security to every household. "The Diwali lamps that we are able to light in our homes today, it is because of the sacrifice of our brave soldiers," he said, while paying tribute to the families of those who had died protecting the nation.

The Defence Minister said he was impressed by the warmth, enthusiasm and morale of the troops. He also underlined the importance of discipline in the armed forces, observing that technological advancement could not replace it. He said soldiers' conduct, uniform, language and restraint shaped the Army's image among local communities and urged them to preserve the goodwill they enjoyed in the region.

Singh said the presence of soldiers along the borders allowed citizens to sleep peacefully, even as the troops remained vigilant during festivals and in difficult weather conditions.

He also highlighted the role of war memorials in preserving the memory of fallen soldiers and inspiring future generations. Referring to the Sherathang War Memorial, he said the soldiers commemorated there came from different parts of the country, including Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Assam, but shared a common commitment to serving the nation.

"Monuments are for the living, not the dead," Singh said, adding that such memorials kept alive the memory of sacrifice and strengthened national pride. Referring to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, he said around 26,000 names of martyrs had been inscribed there in gold letters. He said the memorial would continue to inspire the families of fallen soldiers, citizens and future generations.

Singh expressed confidence that the Army personnel would continue to guard the country's borders with the same dedication, discipline and enthusiasm. (ANI)

Also Read: Bernard Marak dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ allegations, cites SIR in Meghalaya