Scindia brings PM’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision to life at Sikkim’s Temi Tea estate, lauds workers’ role in global organic tea heritage

GANGTOK: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday visited the iconic Temi Tea garden in Sikkim's Namchi district and spent time interacting with tea garden workers, appreciating their contribution to preserving the state's globally recognised tea heritage.

On the second day of his visit to Sikkim, the Union Minister walked through the lush tea estates of Temi, the state's only tea garden, and joined the workers in plucking tea leaves.

"Tea at its most elemental and most extraordinary! Today's visit to the Temi Tea Processing Unit showcased what disciplined, organic agriculture can achieve. From the freshly plucked leaf to fermentation, drying, and final packaging, every stage at Temi speaks of a standard that commands global respect. Temi is Sikkim's only tea estate, perched high in the Himalayas with Kanchenjunga as its eternal witness, certified organic and recognised in the finest tea houses across the world. This is PM @narendramodi ji's vision of 'Vocal for Local' as a living, breathing reality manifest in every leaf," Scindia's said in a post on social media platform X.

Carrying the traditional bamboo basket used by tea pluckers, Union Minister Scindia was seen participating in the harvesting process alongside workers amid the sprawling plantations.

During his interaction with the workers, the Union Minister praised their dedication, precision and skill in carrying out the delicate process of tea plucking, noting that the craft reflected years of discipline and hard work.

Officials present during the visit said Union Minister Scindia expressed admiration for the workers' speed and expertise and acknowledged their role in sustaining the legacy of Temi tea, which has earned international recognition for its quality and organic cultivation practices.

Adding a personal touch to the interaction, Union Minister Scindia conversed fluently in Nepalese with the tea garden workers, drawing warm responses and smiles from the local community.

His interaction in the local language created an atmosphere of familiarity and connection across the plantation.

The visit also highlighted the Centre's continued focus on the development of the North Eastern region and promotion of its unique agricultural and cultural assets.

Located in Sikkim's Namchi district, the Temi Tea Garden is known for producing premium quality organic tea and remains one of the prominent tourist attractions in the Himalayan state.

Union Minister Scindia is currently on an official visit to Sikkim, where he is scheduled to participate in a series of official programmes and interactions. (IANS)

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