Sikkim CM expresses gratitude to President Murmu for releasing Constitution in nine regional languages

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for releasing the Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including the Nepali language.

The official languages of the state are English, Nepali, Sikkimese (Bhutia) and Lepcha.

In a post on social media, CM Tamang said, "On behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, I convey our heartiest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, for graciously releasing the Indian Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including the Nepali language."

"The release, held as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations under the inspiring theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman," marks a historic milestone in strengthening the spirit of inclusivity and linguistic diversity in our great nation. This significant initiative further enhances the accessibility of the Constitution, enabling citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect more deeply with its principles, values, and ideals," he said.

He further emphasized that the name of Sikkim, resonated within the august and prestigious forum on this proud occasion, is a matter of immense pride and joy for every Sikkimese citizen.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation and heartiest thanks, on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the Government of India for this visionary and momentous initiative," CM Prem Singh Tamang added. (ANI)

