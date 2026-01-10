Sikkim CM prays for India's peace, prosperity at Nepal's Manakamana Temple

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday shared details of his visit to the revered Manakamana Temple in Nepal, describing the pilgrimage as a spiritually uplifting experience and an occasion to pray for the welfare of people and the progress of the state and the nation. In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said he felt blessed to have the opportunity to visit the sacred shrine dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati.

Perched atop a hill at a commanding height, the temple, he noted, offers not only deep spiritual solace but also a serene and awe-inspiring ambience that elevates the mind and soul.

"The tranquil surroundings of the temple instil a profound sense of inner peace, bliss, harmony and fulfilment," CM Tamang wrote, adding that the visit left him spiritually enriched and rejuvenated. During his pilgrimage, the Chief Minister said he offered his prayers with humility and devotion for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of the people of Sikkim. (IANS)

