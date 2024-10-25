Sikkim Government Plans To Introduce Odd-Even Vehicle Restrictions To Ease Traffic Congestion

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government is preparing to introduce odd-even vehicle restrictions for both private and government vehicles. This restriction will be applicable only within the Gangtok Municipal Area, specifically along the busy National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point.

This proposal aims to reduce traffic congestion on the heavily used highway. The authorities have not yet announced the timeline for its imposition.

According to an official letter issued by the Home Department, the Protocol Section of the department will provide Red Exemption stickers to officers at the level of the Additional Secretary and above as high-ranking bureaucrats will be exempted from this issue.