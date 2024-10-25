Sikkim Government Plans To Introduce Odd-Even Vehicle Restrictions To Ease Traffic Congestion

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government is preparing to introduce odd-even vehicle restrictions for both private and government vehicles. This restriction will be applicable only within the Gangtok Municipal Area, specifically along the busy National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point.
This proposal aims to reduce traffic congestion on the heavily used highway. The authorities have not yet announced the timeline for its imposition.
According to an official letter issued by the Home Department, the Protocol Section of the department will provide Red Exemption stickers to officers at the level of the Additional Secretary and above as high-ranking bureaucrats will be exempted from this issue.
The letter also stated that officers at the rank of Joint Secretary and below, who might also need an exemption, submit their details by October 26, 2024, along with valid justifications for review by higher authorities.
Notably, the odd-even scheme was first implemented in Delhi in 2016. The scheme prohibits vehicles on the roads based on their license plate numbers.
On odd dates, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on the roads while the same goes for even digits on even dates.
This primary objective is to curb carbon emissions from non-electric vehicles, which are a major contributor of air pollution.
ALSO READ: Shillong-Bound SpiceJet Flight Gets Bomb Threat; Makes Emergency Landing In Guwahati
ALSO WATCH: