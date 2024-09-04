Meghalaya’s Myngken Christian School stun defending champions in Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament

New Delhi: Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya stunned defending champions Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh 1-0, courtesy of a goal scored by Banganson in a Group F match of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament played at the Ambedkar Stadium here.

In the other group stage matches, Mamta Modern School, New Delhi registered their first win of the tournament with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar which was played here at the Tejas Football Ground. Sri Lanka Schools Football Association also started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan scored 11 goals in the second match running as they secured their second straight win of the tournament. RMSA High School, Mizoram; T.G English School, Bishnupur; Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand; Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow and Chowbaga High School, West Bengal secured their second consecutive victories in the tournament. IANS

