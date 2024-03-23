Tripura: Tripura Government Acts Swiftly After Anganwadi Accident

Tripura: The state government took decisive action in immediate response to the tragedy at Bairagimura anganwadi center in Sepahijala district of Tripura where two children suffered severe burn injuries following the accident. Allegations suggest that Anganwadi worker Jayalakshmi Sarkar (Debbarma) was responsible for the incident.

And reacting swiftly to the situation, the Tripura government through the office of the Director of Tripura Child Development Department issued an order suspending Jayalakshmi Sarkar (Debbarma) from March 22. The injured children are now in Agartala Govt They are being treated at the Burn Unit of the college & GB Pant Hospital.Apart from the suspension, Sector Supervisor Anita Burman of Telkajla area and Debayan Chaudhary, Bishu Kumar Debbarma and supervisors who have been given duties as a visiting the Anganwadi Centre. Their work includes liaising with local parents and anganwadi center management committee members.

Also, it is to be mentioned that the Tripura Department of Social Welfare and Social Education soon extended assistance to the affected families, providing Rs 30,000 as relief to the cause. Scrutinizing this matter the state government took serious efforts as Tripura Minister Tinky Roy and department officials visited the injured children at the hospital, ensuring coordinated efforts with doctors for their care and treatment It highlights his dedication.